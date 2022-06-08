Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman murders husband, cooks body parts in oven

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A woman cooked her husband’s body parts in an oven after murdering him.

The police in Dhamar Governorate, west of Yemen, said that the culprit Maryam Nasser, 25, killed her husband, Badr Mohammed, 25.

Authorities state that Maryam stabbed her husband several times with a knife and later slaughtered him.

She cut off her husband’s limbs and put the parts in the oven, and later attempted to commit suicide by drinking doses of an insecticide.

The police rushed to the crime scene and it was found that the woman had committed the murder due to a family dispute.

RELATED STORY: Estranged husband jailed for stabbing Filipina to death in New Jersey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bus Parking Abu Dhabi fine 2000

KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

NTF aims 70M Filipinos to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before end of Duterte’s term

4 hours ago
Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport Train

Dubai ranks as 7th safest family-friendly vacation spot in the world

4 hours ago
Filipino nurses covid 19

Over 300,000 licensed Filipino nurses employed overseas – PNA

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button