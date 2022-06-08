Woman murders husband, cooks body parts in oven

A woman cooked her husband’s body parts in an oven after murdering him.

The police in Dhamar Governorate, west of Yemen, said that the culprit Maryam Nasser, 25, killed her husband, Badr Mohammed, 25.

Authorities state that Maryam stabbed her husband several times with a knife and later slaughtered him.

She cut off her husband’s limbs and put the parts in the oven, and later attempted to commit suicide by drinking doses of an insecticide.

The police rushed to the crime scene and it was found that the woman had committed the murder due to a family dispute.

