Estranged husband jailed for stabbing Filipina to death in New Jersey

An estranged husband, who stabbed to death a Filipina in the United States, has been arrested.

A Filipina in New Jersey, who was stabbed by her estranged and abusive husband on May 26, died last week in New Jersey while undergoing surgery.

The victim was identified as Janet Cinco, 44 while her husband Joel Cinco, 48, was arrested by authorities.

Janet Cinco suffered repeated assaults at the hands of Joel Cinco and the victim died on the operating table at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey on May 26.

Neighbors said the Cincos lived in an upstairs apartment of a house with their children and the stabbing allegedly occurred at the couple’s rented apartment in Westervelt in New Jersey.

Civilians restrained Joel Cinco until police came to arrest him and the suspect also faced charges filed in December 2020 and April 2021 due to violation of restraining order, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and third-degree aggravated assault.

The suspect will face charges of first-degree murder, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon and was taken into custody at the Bergen County jail ahead of a first appearance in court.

