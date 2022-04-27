Online applications open for e-scooter permits in Dubai

Online applications have opened for people who are looking to obtain e-scooter permits in Dubai.

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said electric scooter riders can apply for permits from Thursday to travel on a number of designated cycling tracks and safe streets in the emirate.

The free online permit will span over ten districts on a 167-kilometre stretch across Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. The operation of e-scooters had started on April, 13 in the 10 districts in Dubai in addition to safe roads at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool and Al Karama.

An electronic platform launched by RTA on its website allows the public to obtain free permits starting from April 28.

The RTA stated that the people are required to pass an awareness training course on the RTA’s website to secure the licence and must be aged 16 and above.

The training course includes lessons on the technical specifications and standards of scooters and users’ obligations, in addition to the areas allowed to use the scooter and also traffic signs associated with e-scooter use.

Anyone found to be using an electric scooter with without obtaining a driving permit will be fined AED 200 “except for those who have a valid driver’s license for the vehicle or an international driver’s license or a motorcycle license.”