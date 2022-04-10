RTA urges people to park e-scooters in designated places only

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged people to park the e-scooters must in designated areas only.

In a statement, the authority said, “The RTA has provided parking spaces for shared electric scooters along the designated tracks and permitted areas. They are mainly in key tourist attractions and around public transport stations. The aim is to encourage residents and visitors to use electric scooters on first and last-mile trips.”

Violators have been warned of AED 200 fine. The RTA has, meanwhile, urged people not block the movement of traffic and pedestrians and to avoid risk to road users.

