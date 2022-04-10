E-scooter license permits made mandatory in Dubai

Dubai authorities have made e-scooter license permits mandatory.

The users will be able to apply for free e-scooter permits on the RTA website after attending training courses and passing an online test and those possessing local and international driving licenses will not require to obtain permits.

This comes as the operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai will start from Wednesday, April 13.

The permit shall be a prerequisite for riding scooters. An awareness campaign to educate scooter riders about these regulations will be launched soon.