Airlines advise passengers of shifts from Dubai Int’l Airport to Dubai World Central for next 45 days

Several airlines have reminded passengers that they will operate from Dubai World Central in May and June during the closure of runway at Dubai International Airport.

The northern runway will close for 45 days, from May 9 to June 22, for upgrades.

Flydubai said 39 destinations will be affected by the change, including Doha, Jeddah, Delhi and Karachi.

“We will continue to operate flights into and out of Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International (DXB), but selected flydubai flights will also operate into and out of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central (DWC),” the airline said.

“So if you’re travelling with flydubai between May 9 and June 22…check your airport of arrival and departure carefully.”

Dubai Airports said the airport will continue to operate flights throughout the 45-day period at reduced capacity.

Budget airline Air India Express said it would operate some of its daily flights from the hub, which is near the Expo 2020 site.

In a Twitter post, it said, “Some flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport [Dubai World Central – DWC] during this period.”

“Guests who have already booked the flights operating to/from Dubai Airport are required to rebook new flights through our contact centre/city offices.”

