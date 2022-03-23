flydubai to operate from Al Maktoum Airport during runway renovation this May

Air carrier flydubai will operate from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) during the closure of the runway by Dubai Airports in May for renovation.

The runway will be overhauled for 45 days ahead of the summer season. The renovation is scheduled from May 9 to June 22.

flydubai announced to operate flights to select destinations from Dubai World Central – DWC “Al Maktoum International Airport” during the renovation of the northern runway of Dubai International Airport.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Airport remains world’s busiest international airport

Flights will operate to 34 destinations from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) while for all other destinations they will from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

The 34 destinations include to Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Delhi, Jeddah, Kuwait, Mumbai, Muscat and Riyadh.