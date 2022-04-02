Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Danish national nabbed for sharing online photos, videos of Filipino wife

A 61-year-old Danish citizen, who has been a Northern Mindanao resident for four years, has been arrested for sharing photos and videos of his wife online.

The suspect faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and RA 9262 regarding Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, local media reports said.

The police have withheld the names of both suspect and his victim, a 36-year-old Filipino woman who is said to be the suspect’s wife, as per reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Although it was unclear when the suspect and victim got married, the couple separated on March 5, 2022, said Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar, the police regional spokesperson.

Earlier, authorities were informed by the victim that the suspect allegedly shared her sexually explicit videos and photos with her friends to force her to continue their relationship.

Following the complaint, an entrapment operation was carried out by the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit-10. A laptop containing the videos and photos of the victim was confiscated during the raid.

