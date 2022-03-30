Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia assures no Filipinos hurt in recent attacks in Jeddah

The Philippine Embassy has clarified that no Pinoy was hurt in the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh said that no Filipino was affected in the attacks by rebels on oil facilities in Jeddah on March 20 and March 25.

“The Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah will continue to coordinate with local authorities and the Filipino community to ensure the safety and security of Filipinos in the Kingdom,” read their official statement.

Filipinos have been advised to remain alert and keep track of security advisories and were urged to contact the embassy in Riyadh or the Consulate General’s office in Jeddah for an emergency.

