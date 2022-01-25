World leaders strongly condemn Houthi rebels’ foiled attack on UAE

State leaders and international organizations rushed to strongly condemn a foiled attack of Houthi rebels on UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Two ballistic missiles which were fired by the Houthi terrorist militia were intercepted and destroyed, according to a statement of the UAE Ministry of Defense.

The fragments of the ballistic missiles fell in different areas of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-United close-cooperation played a role in stopping the ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks and such blatant criminal escalation, describing these attacks as “a heinous crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia in breach of international and humanitarian laws”.

The terrorist militia, it added, is continuing its nefarious activities without being held accountable. It has called on the international community to condemn and denounce these terrorist acts, which target civilians and civil facilities.

The UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s attack on Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which left two civilians injured.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the Ministry noted.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: “The United States condemns the overnight attack by the Houthis on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian injuries in Saudi Arabia and follows a similar Houthi incursion.”

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union also condemned the recurrent terrorist attacks against the UAE and Saudi. The Union said it stands in solidarity with the UAE and Saudi against all terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, a number of countries also conveyed their support to the UAE.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed France’s strong condemnation of the Houthi-claimed missile attacks and renewed France’s support to the UAE and Saudi Arabia and to their regional security and stability.

During a phone call with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the continuation of these terrorist attacks sets back the efforts made to promote security and stability in the region.