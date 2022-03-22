Nanny jailed after taking indecent video of 3-year-old in Dubai

A nanny, who was caught in an immoral situation with a baby in Dubai, has been imprisoned for three months.

The Asian nanny will face deportation for filming the naked baby and sending the clips to her boyfriend, media reports said.

It all started last November 2021, when a European woman got alerted when she saw the nanny watching a video clip with her 3-year-old daughter.

RELATED STORY: Nanny arrested after dipping toddler’s arm in boiling water

The nanny allegedly sent the clip to a friend on WhatsApp, according to reports from Khaleej Times.

Though the nanny deleted the videos from her phone, the mother had come across one video that showed the nanny and the baby appearing in immoral situations.