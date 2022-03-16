Woman caught with 5.7kg cocaine at Dubai airport

A woman was caught with 5.7kg of cocaine at the Dubai International Airport.

Customs officials foiled the woman’s attempts to smuggle the cocaine into the emirate, media reports said.

The inspection staff became suspicious of the traveller, whose journey began in Latin America, as an X-ray scan showed an unusually dense area at the bottom of the suitcase, the reports highlighted.

During searches inspectors reportedly found the inner lining of her bag had a secret pocket to conceal black plastic packets containing 3.2 kilograms of cocaine while another 2.4 kilograms had been hidden inside shampoo and moisturiser bottles.

Ibrahim Kamali, director of the Passenger Operations Department said the UAE is a global model to curb the trafficking of illicit drugs.

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in the country’s efforts to fight narcotics trafficking through its advanced infrastructure and highly trained inspection officers,” said Kamali.

He was quoted as saying that the UAE authorities are increasing their capacity to find and confiscate illegal substances and “our highly trained inspectors and advanced systems can effectively thwart smuggling attempts.”