Woman sentenced to 10 years in jail for importing 4.6kg of cocaine to UAE

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a European woman to 10 years in jail for importing 4.6 kilograms of cocaine in her suitcase while entering the UAE on a flight from an African country.

This will be allowed by deportation and she has been fined AED 50,000 for the charges.

The case dated back to last August when a customs inspector at Dubai Airport suspected the defendant’s suitcase and the official said during the investigations the defendant’s suitcase was passed through the airport’s x-ray screening device and found to contain something abnormal.

After searching the suitcase manually, the customs inspector found a material suspected to be narcotics inside the suitcase which after taken to the forensic lab, the “material was found to be cocaine and weighed 4.6 kilograms.”

After interrogation, the defendant denied she had any idea about the cocaine, stating that the suitcase “and its contents belonged to an African young man she knew through social media and met later in his home country as part of her trip to Africa and Dubai” and added that the young man asked her to hand the suitcase to a man in Dubai. (AW)