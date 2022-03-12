Filipinas rank third most confident about looks among Asian women – survey

Filipinas are the third most confident about their looks among Asian women, a survey has pointed out.

The “Women’s Confidence Survey in Asia”, released by beauty and health retailer Watsons, covered 3,100 women aged 20 to 29 across the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The highest confidence levels were found among women from China, followed by Indonesia and the Philippines while the Hong Kong respondents had the lowest confidence levels followed by Thailand and Singapore.

The survey highlighted that 70 percent of Filipina respondents said they are satisfied with their career progression and believed they are confident if they are staying healthy (70 percent), doing a purposeful job (65 percent), and doing something good for the environment (56 percent) and among Asian women, “almost half of the respondents are not confident about themselves at work and in life.”

Watsons survey titled “What is Beautiful” showed 75 percent of women believed that inner beauty is more important than ever, particularly 96 percent from the Philippines which was followed by Malaysia (91 percent), Thailand (86 percent), Hong Kong (83 percent), and Taiwan (82 percent).

Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia and Europe), said these findings were consistent with those in ‘Women’s Confidence Survey in Asia’ that revealed staying healthy is important to boost confidence.