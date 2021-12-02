Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina photojournalist among participants at photo exhibition as part of Nobel Peace Prize 2021 in Oslo

Filipino photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales and Russian photojournalist Nanna Heitmann will hold an exhibition for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

The exhibition will open on December 11, a day after the laureates will receive their prizes, in Oslo, Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Center.

The Filipino photojournalist has covered President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

Nobel Peace Center director of exhibitions Nina Frang Høyum said, ” We are very happy to have worked with two such talented, young documentary photographers, who are also from the Nobel Peace Prize laureates’ home countries,”

“They are therefore very experienced in working under trying conditions for freedom of the press and expression.”

