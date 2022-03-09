LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

Apple Inc’s has unveiled a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE, which comes in an iconic design and offers exceptional capabilities and performance.

The price of the iPhone, which is capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, start from $429.

This marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple’s most popular product in nearly two years.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: iPhone 14 Pro rumored to be released with punch-hole selfie cameras

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

Although the latest iPhone SE will feature a faster processer, more durable screen and longer lasting battery than the last model, its biggest selling points will likely be its compatibility with still-emerging 5G wireless networks and its relatively low price, media reports said.

The iPhone — available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models — has a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience.

READ ON: Amazon MENA investigates fake iPhone 13 purchase, reaches out to UAE resident to assure appopriate action

Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colours — midnight, starlight, and RED.

iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

The UAE residents may get iPhone SE for $17.87 (US) a month before trade-in from apple.com/ae/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

The new phone is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.