Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE resident buys iPhone 13 online, loses AED 5,970 after receiving fake smartphone

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

A UAE resident lost AED 5,970 and got a fake iPhone 13 in an online order.

The UAE resident purchased the new iPhone 13 Pro Max with 512GB and bought it online.

RELATED STORY: 59 fake Dettol factories raided as UAE steps up drive against counterfeit goods

Francis, in his message to Lovin’ Dubai, purchased the iPhone and got a fake one with an android system.

When he opened the box looked ‘Android Recovery’ was displayed on the screen.

READ ON: Dubai foils 2,669 attempts to smuggle counterfeit items as of September 2021

The advertisement on Amazon stated “New Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with FaceTime (512GB) – Graphite” and listed it for AED5,969 and “Sold By: Amazon.ae”

Francis placed the order on January 10, 2022 and the box looked a little worn out and stated it was made and assembled in China.

As of posting time, he already requested to return the item to get his refund. He had also lodged a complaint with Amazon regarding the fake seller that falsely used the name ‘Amazon.ae’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Three dead, six wounded at Mussafah petrol tank blast – Abu Dhabi Police

8 hours ago

Kid drowns in RAK swimming pool

8 hours ago

Djokovic moves to Belgrade from Dubai after Australia’s deportation

9 hours ago

Comelec rejects petition to cancel Marcos’s certificate of candidacy

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button