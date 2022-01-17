UAE resident buys iPhone 13 online, loses AED 5,970 after receiving fake smartphone

A UAE resident lost AED 5,970 and got a fake iPhone 13 in an online order.

The UAE resident purchased the new iPhone 13 Pro Max with 512GB and bought it online.

Francis, in his message to Lovin’ Dubai, purchased the iPhone and got a fake one with an android system.

When he opened the box looked ‘Android Recovery’ was displayed on the screen.

The advertisement on Amazon stated “New Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with FaceTime (512GB) – Graphite” and listed it for AED5,969 and “Sold By: Amazon.ae”

Francis placed the order on January 10, 2022 and the box looked a little worn out and stated it was made and assembled in China.

As of posting time, he already requested to return the item to get his refund. He had also lodged a complaint with Amazon regarding the fake seller that falsely used the name ‘Amazon.ae’.