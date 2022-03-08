Passengers visiting Abu Dhabi no longer need COVID-19 PCR tests

Passengers arriving into Abu Dhabi don’t need to undergo COVID PCR tests, authorities have said.

Both the Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers need not take a test after arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

A spokesperson for Etihad Airlines said that if people will opt to take a test at their own expense it will cost them AED 40 to take the test at the ‘Arrivals’ PCR facility.

Earlier, authorities had announced that pre-departure PCR tests are not required for fully vaccinated passengers.

The spokesperson added that the ” guests who are not vaccinated travelling to Abu Dhabi must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure. Children younger than 16 are exempt,” the spokesperson added.

Terry Daly, executive director, Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways, said they welcome the move by the UAE authorities to make travelling to and from Abu Dhabi and the UAE easier while maintaining a safe environment.

The information posted on the Emirates website does not mention a mandatory on-arrival test for passengers flying to Dubai, but if requested they must undergo one and “self-quarantine until they receive a negative result”.