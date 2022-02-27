FAQ: Do I still need to wear masks in UAE?

Q: Do I still need to wear masks in UAE?

A: The UAE has officially announced that starting February 26, wearing of masks is now optional for outdoor settings. These include parks, beaches, streets, outdoor theme parks and attractions, and more.

However, authorities stress that mask-wearing remains mandatory for indoor public spaces – such as malls, indoor sports arenas, exhibition halls, office buildings, to name a few.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with its main partners, stressed the continuity of following the Green Pass requirement or presenting a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours to attend all local events, exhibitions, and cultural and social activities.

For the economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been canceled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory.

The announcement comes in support of the ongoing efforts at the country level to achieve sustainable recovery while maintaining public health and safety against the background of the continuation of various activities and return to normalcy nationwide.