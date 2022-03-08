Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos camp to finalize decision on COMELEC debates

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Presidential candidate and the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos has yet to finalize his decision on whether or not he will be attending the debates organized by the Commission on Elections.

“Maybe this week we will finalize because of our schedule, our schedule is very tight and it’s getting tighter by the day as we go into the middle of March,” Marcos’ spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez said.

RELATED STORY: CBCP head to Marcos Jr.’s camp: ‘We don’t foment hatred; we only renounce Satan, prince of lies’

Rodriguez added that looking at their calendar, Marcos has a prior commitment on the day of the debate which was scheduled two months in advance.

“Mayroon, we have a full schedule on that day that has been in place for more than two months na. Ang scheduling namin mahaba, talagang mahaba ang schedule namin,” he explained.

READ ON: Marcos Jr.’s camp denies plan not to attend future election debates

Marcos is a frequent debate skipper. As of posting time, he only attended the debate organized by SMNI – the network which is owned by convicted sex trafficker and FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.

