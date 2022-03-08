Latest News

CBCP head to Marcos Jr.’s camp: ‘We don’t foment hatred; we only renounce Satan, prince of lies’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

The head of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCB) has responded to the accusations of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s camp that some members of the church are propagating hateful campaigning.

“No, we don’t foment hatred. That’s unChristian,” CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a statement.

“The only enemy we are taught to renounce is Satan—who is the prince of lies and who alone is happy when the social media are used to spread lies and disinformation,” he added.

Over the weekend, Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez said that some church members were resorting to negative campaigning amid their calls for unity.

The statement comes after several members of the Catholic church backed the presidency of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputation or statement that only serves as a spiritual, moral, social and cultural poison,” Rodriguez said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hope probe WAM

UAE’s Mars Mission provides insights into planet’s atmosphere

32 seconds ago
iStock 490018218 1

Dubai Police seek public help to identify woman killed in car accident

12 mins ago
iStock 1211188063

Passengers visiting Abu Dhabi no longer need COVID-19 PCR tests

17 mins ago
Marcos COC

CBCP hits Marcos camp anew, renounces “prince of lies”

22 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button