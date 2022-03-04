Latest News

Marcos Jr.’s camp denies plan not to attend future election debates

Facebook @BongbongMarcos

The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied a quote card being attributed to them saying that the UniTeam would not be attending election debates due to “trauma”.

“The statement being attributed to me with the title, ‘WALA NG DEBATE PARA SA MGA KANDIDATO NG UNITEAM MAGMULA PRESIDENTE HANGGANG KONSEHAL,’ is a complete falsity and downright lie,” Victor Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson said in a statement.

Rodriguez said there’s no grain of truth that the UniTeam will be backing out from debates after two of its senatorial candidates were traumatized.

“Isa po syang fake news o pekeng impormasyon na may layong iligaw ang ating mga kababayan mula sa katotohanan. There is no such statement coming from me nor the BBM-Sara UniTeam,” he added

Rodriguez claimed that the quote came from their opponents who want to discredit the UniTeam.

“This election is all about the future and as such, we the Filipino people deserve more than your gutter strategy. I appeal to those behind this to please respect the intellect and dignity of the people, practice restraint in the spread of your fake news and outrageous lies,” he said

