Bongbong, Sara want PH to be neutral in Ukraine-Russia crisis

The tandem of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte wants a neutral position for the Philippines amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

“I don’t think there is a need to take a stand. We are not involved except for our nationals,” Marcos said in an interview in Pasay City.

Marcos highlighted the need to push for a pro-Filipino policy without taking sides between superpowers like the United States and China.

The Philippines is among dozens of countries that condemned the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Marcos said the government should consider national interest first, especially the plight of Filipinos in Ukraine, in dealing with the crisis.

“I worry about our nationals. Marami na raw napunta sa Poland but some wouldn’t want to be repatriated. That’s the problem for the Philippines now,” Marcos said.

Duterte also shared the position which is contrary to the current position of the administration.

“The Philippine interest should always come first. That is the only time we take sides, if our interest is at risk,” the vice presidential bet said in a separate media briefing in Davao City on Monday.

She also responded to the government’s current position in Ukraine.

“As a local chief executive, all of us follow the direction ng national government,” she said.

