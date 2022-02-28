Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead OCTA surveys anew

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte led the recent presidential and vice presidential surveys of the OCTA research group.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David showed the result of the presidential survey where Marcos obtained 55% preference votes.

“If the election will be held today, who will you likely vote for as president?” the survey asked.

Marcos was followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 15%, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 11%, Senator Manny Pacquiao with 10%, and Senator Panfilo Lacson with 3%.

Duterte got 43% of preference votes slightly lower than her December ranking of 50%.

The presidential daighter was followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (33%), Senator Francis Pangilinan (33%), Dr. Willie Ong (7%), House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza (1%), and Carlos Serapio (0.1%).

The survey was conducted between February 12-17 among 1,200 respondents