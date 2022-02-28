Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead OCTA surveys anew

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and running mate Sara Duterte led the recent presidential and vice presidential surveys of the OCTA research group.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David showed the result of the presidential survey where Marcos obtained 55% preference votes.

RELATED STORY: Marcos Jr, Sara Duterte lone tandem to skip debates hosted by CNN Philippines

“If the election will be held today, who will you likely vote for as president?” the survey asked.

Marcos was followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 15%, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 11%, Senator Manny Pacquiao with 10%, and Senator Panfilo Lacson with 3%.

Duterte got 43% of preference votes slightly lower than her December ranking of 50%.

READ ON: Controversial religious leader Quiboloy endorses Marcos Duterte tandem

The presidential daighter was followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (33%), Senator Francis Pangilinan (33%), Dr. Willie Ong (7%), House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza (1%), and Carlos Serapio (0.1%).

The survey was conducted between February 12-17 among 1,200 respondents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hil Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinag-Ruiz receives 37 Filipinos in Lviv. They traveled the whole day from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

DFA: Majority of Filipinos in Ukraine want to stay put amid Russian invasion

1 min ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 3

PH logs 951 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number of infections as of Feb 2022

7 mins ago
online sabong

Sotto says Duterte okay with suspension of e-sabong

2 hours ago
Terry Fox Run Amb Quintana 1

LOOK: PH Ambassador, Filipino community join Terry Fox Run in Ras Al Khaimah

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button