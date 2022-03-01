Latest NewsNewsTFT News

One Filipino seaman injured as missile hits vessel in Black Sea near Ukraine

One person was hurt as a vessel with 21 Filipino seafarers on board was hit by a missile strike in the Black Sea off Ukraine’s port city of Odessa.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday that one Filipino crew member “fell upon impact and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.”

The rest of the Filipino crew are safe.

The vessel is a Japanese-owned and Panamanian-flagged grain bulk carrier called M/V Nomura Queen and was “hit by a missile strike in the Black Sea off Odessa, and bore damage to its stern.”

The DFA said the vessel is currently navigating towards Istanbul for repairs.

“The Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Osaka (POLO-Osaka) are in touch with Nissen Kaiun, the owner of the ship, to monitor the condition of the seafarers,” the agency said.

