Ukraine-Russia peace talks end without ceasefire agreement

The first round of the talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Belarus concluded without any major breakthrough.

This means the negotiations to put an end in the ongoing firefight between the two countries were futile.

The talks took place near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday. Despite the negotiations, Russian troops continued with its attacks against Ukraine.

In an Al Jazeera report, a high-ranking Russian official said that the talks lasted for five hours.

“The two sides found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen. Another round of talks was agreed to,” Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the second round of talks may happen soon and both sides are open on the possibility of a ceasefire.

“The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect,” Medinsky said.

“The two delegations came out of five hours of talks. The Russian and Ukrainian sides had identified some priority topics on which they have outlined certain decisions,” Al Jazeera reporter Jonah Hull said.