Legarda, Tulfo, Cayetano, lead OCTA Senatorial Survey for February 2022

Former Senators Loren Legarda and Alan Peter Cayetano, as well as broadcast journalist Raffy Tulgo currently lead OCTA Research’s ‘Pulso ng Masa’ senatorial survey as of February 2022.

The poll, which was conducted from February 12 to 17 with 1,200 respondents from all socioeconomic strata across the country, gave Legarda a 66 percent voter preference score.

Tulfo comes in second with 63 percent, followed by Cayetano on 61 percent, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri on 60 percent, former senator Chiz Escudero on 59 percent, and former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar on 56 percent.

Robin Padilla came in eighth place with 43 percent, followed by Sen. Win Gatchalian with 39 percent and former Vice President Jojo Binay with 39 percent.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros with 38%, former senator Jinggoy Estrada with 37%, and former senator JV Ejercito with 35% rounded out the top 12.

Sen. Joel Villanueva was ranked 13th with 33%, followed by former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista with 31%, former senator Gringgo Honasan with 29%, Sen. Richard Gordon with 25%, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV with 21%, and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar with 20%.

Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro ranks 19th to 24th with 16 percent, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque got 15 percent, Sen. Leila de Lima got 14 percent, Monsour del Rosario ranks received 11 percent, while former party-list legislator Neri Colmenares got 10 percent.

Chel Diokno and Deputy Speaker Dante Marcoleta all have nine percent of the vote, attorneys Larry Gadon and Jopet Sison have eight and seven percent, respectively, while Astra Pimentel, Manny Piol, Silvestre Bello Jr., and Alex Lacson have six percent.