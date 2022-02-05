Manila yet to receive request from US to extradite Quiboloy

The Philippine Department of Justice is yet to receive any request to extradite Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who is accused of sex-trafficking.

He was placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s “most wanted” list based on its website.

RELATED STORY: FBI includes Quiboloy on ‘Most Wanted List’

Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra said that there are no communications yet regarding the matter.

“We have not received any official communication from the US government,” Guevarra added while noting that a request is needed before Philippine authorities could act on the matter.

“Extradition cannot be done motu proprio, especially if the subject is our own citizen. Any communication will be coursed through diplomatic channels,” he said.

READ ON: US federal grand jury files sex trafficking charges against Quiboloy

The extradition process, governed by the Philippine-US Extradition Treaty, will require a formal request from the US Department of Justice, coursed through the US State Department and the US Embassy in Manila will relay the request to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) before it goes to the DOJ.

Quiboloy has been charged in the US for a number of crimes including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.