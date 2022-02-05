FBI includes Quiboloy on ‘Most Wanted List’

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed Apollo Quiboloy, the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, on its most-wanted list.

Quiboloy is sought on charges of “conspiracy to participate in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, deceit, and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling,” according to the FBI alert.

“Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of a Philippines-based church, is wanted for his alleged participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members to the United States, via fraudulently obtained visas, and forced the members to solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders,” the FBI said.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or ‘pastorals,’ for Quiboloy and that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called ‘night duty’,” it added.

Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag were also on the list for cases concerning Quiboloy. Dandan was allegedly the “international administrator” who was one of Quiboloy’s top overseers of his church and its bogus charity operations in the United States. Meanwhile, Panilag, who was charged with conspiracy, reportedly coordinated the collecting of financial data from church’s global organizations.

Quiboloy’s legal team will conduct a news conference on Sunday, according to Dr. Marlon Rosete, president of Sonshine Media Network International, Quiboloy’s broadcasting company.