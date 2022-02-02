DOH downgrades PH COVID-19 risk classification from ‘high’ to ‘moderate’

The Department of Health now classifies the entire country to be at moderate risk for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country has recorded a negative one-week and two-week growth rate.

The average daily attack rate remains high and still considered at high risk, cases now drop to 19.93 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Vergeire adds that both national healthcare facilities and bed utilization are at low risk.

RELATED STORY: OCTA says ‘worst is over’ in COVID-19 cases in some areas

“So tayo ay talagang nagmu-move na towards itong decline na ito. So hopefully tuloy-tuloy po tayo,” Vergeire said during a media briefing.

Early this week, OCTA research group believes that the ‘worst is over’ in terms of infections in most areas in the Philippines.

“We believe that the worst is over in most parts of the country,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said in a forum.

“We could imagine that the worst is probably over for most of the country because cases have peaked or peaking,” David added.

Apart from Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao City are also showing decline in COVID-19 cases.

READ ON: COVID-19 cases rise in seven PH provinces, decline in Metro Manila

“Most of Cebu is now seeing a downward trajectory, although Cebu City is actually more advanced in terms of the decrease. The decrease is happening earlier in Cebu City compared to Mandaue but, nevertheless, we are seeing a decrease in Cebu and also in Davao City,” David explained.

The group however reminds the public to follow health protocols amid declining cases.

OCTA says Bukidnon, Camiguin, Cotabato, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Maguindanao, Negros Oriental, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat are still showing significant inctease in new cases.

“Most of the provinces are in Mindanao. So what happened is the surge happened later in these provinces that’s why they are still at an accelerating stage whereas the surge has already been, has already matured and now on a downward trend in many other provinces, especially in Visayas and Luzon,” David said.