COVID-19 cases rise in seven PH provinces, decline in Metro Manila

The cases of COVID-19 have witnessed an uptick in seven Philippine provinces and the declined in Metro Manila.

Independent analytics group OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said that seven provinces including Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, Davao del Sur, Apayao, Iloilo, Ifugao, and Cebu have more than 100 per cent one-week growth rate.

He listed the growth rates of the provinces as follows: Mountain Province (226%), Ilocos Norte (108%), Davao del Sur (302%), Apayao (234%), Iloilo (139%), Ifugao (307%), and Cebu (177%)

Meanwhile, Metro Manila’s growth rate further decreased from -42 per cent on Jan 22 to -50 per cent as of this day. Several provinces also recorded a significant decline in cases with Cavite recording -16% while both Rizal and Bulacan reported a -41% decline.