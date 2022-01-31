OCTA says ‘worst is over’ in COVID-19 cases in some areas

OCTA research group believes that the ‘worst is over’ in terms of infections in most areas in the Philippines.

“We believe that the worst is over in most parts of the country,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said in a forum.

“We could imagine that the worst is probably over for most of the country because cases have peaked or peaking,” David added.

RELATED STORY: Over 300 Filipinos test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Philippines every day – BOQ

Apart from Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao Cuty are also showing decline in COVID-19 cases.

“Most of Cebu is now seeing a downward trajectory, although Cebu City is actually more advanced in terms of the decrease. The decrease is happening earlier in Cebu City compared to Mandaue but, nevertheless, we are seeing a decrease in Cebu and also in Davao City,” David explained.

The group however reminds the public to follow health protocols amid declining cases.

READ ON: Philippines may fully recover from COVID in 2023: Expert

OCTA says Bukidnon, Camiguin, Cotabato, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Maguindanao, Negros Oriental, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat are still showing significant inctease in new cases.

“Most of the provinces are in Mindanao. So what happened is the surge happened later in these provinces that’s why they are still at an accelerating stage whereas the surge has already been, has already matured and now on a downward trend in many other provinces, especially in Visayas and Luzon,” David said.