Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach mourn death of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Two Filipino Miss Universe titleholders Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach have mourned the death of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

The New York-based Miss Universe organization also condoled the demise.

Kryst was reported to have jumped from her Manhattan apartment in New York, and her body was found on the sidewalk outside the building.

The cause of death was not indicated in the statement released by her family, but police confirmed it was death by suicide.

Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados also expressed grief. Actress Marian Rivera, who was with Kryst as one of the judges in the recent Miss Universe pageant condoled her demise.

“So sorry, Cheslie… you were so kind. Thank you. You’re an inspiration and loved by so many. Rest in peace, Cheslie,” Wurtzbach said.

“You will be missed my love! You were the sweetest. Heaven has gained another angel! I love you [so much] Rest easy,” Ganados added.

Catriona, born Elisa Magnayon Gray, is a Filipino-Australian model, singer, beauty queen, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador crowned Miss Universe 2018 while Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, formerly known professionally as Pia Romero, is a Filipino-German model, actress, and beauty queen known for being crowned Miss Universe 2015.