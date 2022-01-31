Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

The world of pageantry mourns the untimely death of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was 30 years old.

Reports say that the beauty queen jumped from her 60-storey apartment building at around 7:15AM on January 30 in New York.

Kryst was living on the building’s 9th floor but she was last seen at the terrace of the 27th floor of the Orion building.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family said in a statement sent to NBC News.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague—we know her impact will live on,” the family added.

They also request for privacy as they grieve for her death.

The show ‘Extra’ was also devastated by the news of Kryst’s passing.

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friend,” the show said.