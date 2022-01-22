COVID-19 vaccine hesistancy declines to 8 per cent among Filipinos – SWS

A Social Weather Systems (SWS) survey has shown that the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has declined to 8 per cent among Filipinos.

As compared to May 2021 when SWS first asked respondents about their willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the eight percent recorded in December 2021 was 25 percent lower than the 33 percent in May.

The unwillingness to receive the vaccine continued to decline at 21 percent in June 2021, down to 18 percent in September 2021.

The survey also revealed that 50 percent of respondents have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. It also showed 33 percent of those unvaccinated will get vaccinated while three percent said that they will “probably” get vaccinated.

SWS conducted face-to-face interviews among 1,440 adult respondents nationwide from December 12 to 16, 2021 and the pollster maintained the survey was non-commissioned and results were released as public service.