PH achieves goal to fully vaccinate 54 million people

The Philippine government has achieved its end-2021 target to fully vaccinate 54 million people against COVID-19.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said 54,457,863 people already received full protection against the coronavirus, which represents 70.60% of the country’s target population of around 77 million – which the government aims to fully immunize by the first quarter of 2022. It is seeking to reach 90 million by the end of the second quarter.

RELATED STORY: Duterte orders local officials to “restrain” unvaccinated individuals if they go outdoors

A total of 117,383,756 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide as of Jan. 13 while a 1.04 million average daily vaccination rate has also been recorded over the past three days.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the target was achieved despite challenges like the ongoing surge and Typhoon Odette.

Six regions have already fully vaccinated more than 70% of their residents: Metro Manila (109.07%), Cordillera Administrative Region (78.43%), Ilocos Region (78.17%), Cagayan Valley (74.93%), Central Luzon (75.74%) and Calabarzon (71.92%).

