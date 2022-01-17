COVID-19 growth rate in NCR at -1% – OCTA

The rise of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) has fallen to -1 percent based on the seven-day moving average of new infections, according to the OCTA Research Group.

On Sunday, NCR’s growth rate was 2%.

OCTA Research Group member Dr. Guido David noted in a televised Laging Handa public briefing that while the number of new cases is decreasing slightly due to the negative growth rate, the country should not be complacent as of yet.

“This is not a reason to celebrate because the peak of case might happen. So, hihintayin natin siguro within the next few days or the next week, kapag talagang mas mababa na iyong bilang ng kaso next week, masasabi natin na talagang bumababa na,” said Dr. David.

NCR’s current reproduction number is 2.67 percent. The region’s COVID-19 positivity percentage has dropped from 54 percent to 50 percent.

The falling trend of all indices, according to David, is a promising sign for the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila.

He cautioned the people, however, not to be complacent and to follow the minimal public health standards, which include immunization and avoiding needless travel.