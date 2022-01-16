PH warns Omicron COVID-19 cases might double this February 2022

The Philippines is witnessing a community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the National Capital Region, according to the Department of Health. However, the health department stated that the peak in the number of cases is not expected until February.

Despite a lag in whole genome sequencing, local cases of the Omicron variation have been found, according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a televised public briefing on Saturday.

“We are still yet to see the peak na baka mangyari sa dulo ng buwan na ito (which may happen at the end of this month) or even later in the second week of February,” said Vergeire. She said that the number of active cases may double by next month.

Vergeire stated that the government’s current aim is to efficiently manage existing resources, taking into account all aspects.

When an infectious disease spreads widely inside a group, this is known as community transmission.

As of posting time, 43 Omicron variant cases have been verified in the country, 21 of which are local and 22 of which are from overseas tourists.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, a World Health Organization national representative, previously stated that the Omicron variety may soon overtake Delta as the prevalent form in the Philippines.