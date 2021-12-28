Six jailed for assault, AED 40,000 robbery in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian gang of 6 to three years in imprisonment and their subsequent deportation for assault and robbery.

The sentence followed their conviction for stealing AED 40,000 from a bank card that belonged to a person of their nationality, who was detained and assaulted in a house belonging to one member of the gang.

In August 2021, the victim filed a report stating that he had been detained and assaulted by six people. As he tried to escape he discovered that the convicts were part of a gambling den.

The convicts managed to kidnap him from a barbershop in Dubai International City and he was forced to enter one of their vehicles and was later detained and assaulted.

Suspects seized his phone and his AED 40,000 was transferred from a bank account in his country to one of their accounts.

Later, a CID team located the house where the incident occurred and talked to a hairdresser who was an eyewitness who testified that he saw the victim being kidnapped by the gang.

The investigation team identified the convicts and tracked them down. All convicts confessed to their crimes upon their arrest.