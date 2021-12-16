Six jailed for robbery of Ajman spa employees at knifepoint

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced six Asians to one year in jail for assaulting and robbing spa employees at knifepoint.

The police said two employees filed a report that they had been assaulted and robbed at knifepoint while they were in the massage parlor.

A worker said they had ordered food from a restaurant and after the delivery man arrived, the suspects entered behind him carrying knives, speaking Urdu and wearing masks to disguise their faces.

The suspects threatened to kill five women who stayed in the spa center and assaulted them.

While three women managed to hide in the apartment balcony, the suspects stole AED 5,500 and gold jewellery and one tried to rape a worker.