Two jailed in UAE for assault, robbery

Two people have been sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation for assault and robbery of an Asian man in UAE.

The men from the Comoros were handed the sentence as they were accompanied by a juvenile to physically assault the victim. The attack temporarily left the man disabled for some time.

Umm Al Quwain’s Misdemeanour Court will put the juvenile in a rehabilitation centre or in one of the education and reform houses in the case.

The victim reported that three people stopped him to ask for a cigarette as he was walking on a road with his bicycle.

He was attacked and his bicycle and wallet with cash stolen.

The first and second defendants admitted that they stole the victim’s wallet and shared the money.

The juvenile was instructed to hold the victim and take his wallet while the second accused stole his bicycle.

Authorities stated that the first accused confessed to the two charges against him while the second and third accused denied the two charges and the Court concluded that the accusations against the defendants were sufficiently proven. (AW)