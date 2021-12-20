CAAP expects flight cancellations until Feb 2022 over Surigao, Siargao airport closures

Following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Siargao and Surigao, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines or CAAP says that a local airline is expecting flight cancellations until February 2022.

CAAP said that both the Surigao Airport and the Siargao Airport will remain closed, except for government/military, emergency, cargo, and humanitarian flights.

“Most of the airports that were affected by the typhoon are still experiencing commercial power and telecommunication signal loss,” the CAAP said in a statement.

“To restore communication channels, CAAP has dispatched satellite phones to the airports that will be needing them most,” CAAP added.

CAAP could not give a timeline on when the airports will open again but Cebu Pacific says that flights will be affected until next year.

“The situation continues to evolve. We expect the situation to get better over time, but for now, this is what we re doing,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

San Vicente Airport, the Antique Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Dumaguete Airport, Maasin Airport, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport were also damaged but remained operational according to CAAP. (TDT)