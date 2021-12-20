Over 200 dead in wake of Typhoon Odette in PH

Typhoon Odette has claimed at least 208 so far. A total of 52 remain missing in the latest disaster.

Desperate survivors of the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year plead for urgent supplies of drinking water and food.

The Philippine Red Cross reported “complete carnage” in coastal areas after Typhoon Odette left homes, hospitals and schools “ripped to shreds”.

The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages — sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Hundreds more get injured after the storm ravaged southern and central regions, the national police said.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Odette slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.

One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills”, and tiny tarsier primates — where at least 80 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.

Many wooden houses in the coastal town of Ubay were flattened and small fishing boats destroyed on the island, where a state of calamity has been declared.

There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed into the country packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour.

At least 10 people died on the Dinagat Islands in the latest disaster to hit the archipelago.

S.O.S was painted on a road in the popular tourist town of General Luna on Siargao island, where surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, as people struggled to find water and food.

The storm has dealt a savage blow to the country’s tourism sector, which was already struggling to recover after Covid-19 restrictions decimated visitor numbers.

Swathes of the affected areas have no communications, hampering efforts by disaster agencies to assess the full extent of the storm’s damage.

Electricity also has been knocked out, affecting water-refilling stations and ATMs.

Some victims expressed frustration at the government’s response to the disaster.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday and pledged to release two billion pesos ($40 million) to assist recovery efforts.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed to hard-hit areas.

Coast guard and naval vessels, as well as aircraft carrying food, water and medical supplies, have been dispatched, while heavy machinery — like backhoes and front-end loaders — have been sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

Odette hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season — most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines — ranked among the globe’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change — is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Typhoon Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was at the time the deadliest storm ever to have made landfall and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing. (AW)