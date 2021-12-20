Latest News

NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by Typhoon Odette 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 1.8 million Filipinos have been affected by Typhoon Odette in different regions.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said that 438,359 of them are staying outside evacuation centers. Some of them are staying in their relatives and friends.

“Coming from our friend from DSWD, more than 1,805,000 persons po ang nabilang bilang affected ng bagyo na ito,” Timbal told GMA News.

Timbal said that Northeastern Mindanao, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan were the most affected areas.

The agency said that a total of 20,102 houses were totally damaged and 34,681 were partially damaged due to Odette.

Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year. 

