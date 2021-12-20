Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo urge public to pray for victims of typhoon Odette

Surfing champion Philmar Alipayo has shared a photo of the devastation left by typhoon Odette.

The fiancé of actress Andi Eigenmann, shared the video of the island of Siargao, where their family is based.

RELATED STORY: NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by Typhoon Odette

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday morning, Alipayo uploaded “a photo which shows fallen trees in the area.”

The couple also continues to update their followers of the situation in Siargao through Instagram Stories.

Eigenmann’s post read, “Please keep our island home, and the neighboring islands and provinces and all its people in your prayers. And thank you too for all the help! Just waiting to hear from my fiance and then we will also post more information on sending out help to our island and slowly get back on its feet again.”

READ ON: Over 200 dead in wake of Typhoon Odette in PH

Eigenmann, who is currently in Manila, said, “Our home there isn’t just our house. Our home is the island itself. Slowly we will rebuild. Slowly we will get back up again. It is their people that taught me the importance of working together as a community, how kindness and generosity goes along way. How we don’t really need to have much to be so happy.”

Earlier Eigenmann and Alipayo turned to “social media to ask for prayers after Odette made landfall in Siargao last Thursday.” (AW)