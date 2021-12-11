Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo vows to prioritize govt purchases from SMEs, farmers if she wins

Vice President and Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo has pledged to prioritize govt purchases from small businesses and farmers once she was elected to power. SMEs to boost small business

She said that the government is the biggest customer “so we will mandate the prioritization of small businesses and farmers if the government needs to buy something.”

RELATED STORY: Robredo’s camp on Duterte’s satisfaction ratings drop: ‘Pagod na ang mga tao’

She also pledged to boost Filipino industries and strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as her top labor agenda on her victory in the presidency in 2022.

She noted that it is every Filipino’s right to have a job.

“Ibalik ang tiwala sa gobyerno. Tama na ang palakasan, at gobyernong walang isang salita. Gawin nating patas ang merkado. Kung may kumpiyansa sa pamumuno, papasok ang puhunan, lalago ang negosyo, at dadami ang trabaho,” she said. (AW)

