Robredo’s camp on Duterte’s satisfaction ratings drop: ‘Pagod na ang mga tao’

The COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country may have caused the decline in the recent net satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Tingin ko, pinaka-klaro ay pagod na ang mga tao na halos dalawang taon na, nandito pa rin tayo,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

Duterte scored +52 in the Social Weather Stations poll conducted from Sept. 12 to 16.

The figure is still considered “very good,” but it is 10 points below the June 2021 score of +62.

“‘Yung pangamba at ang kawalan na malinaw na sagot kung paano matutugunan ang ganitong problema…’yun ang tingin ko nakaka-contribute sa konting agam-agam at konting kawalan ng tiwala sa mga namumuno sa atin sa kasalukuyan,” Gutierrez said.

But Malacañang downplayed the drop in ratings saying that Duterte still enjoys the trust of many Filipinos.

“With our people united behind the President and the administration, along with the members of his Cabinet, will continue to improve the lives of Filipinos that will be felt beyond 2022, especially as we build back a better, post-COVID-19 economy,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.