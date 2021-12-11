Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: PH releases new design of Php1,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Saturday released a new design of the P1,000 polymer bank notes which are considered to be more durable.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the note was designed by BSP and approved by NHI (National Historical Institute) and its issuance has been approved by the Monetary Board and the Office of the President.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: BSP releases three Php 100 commemorative coins featuring Filipino heroes

The banknote will be released next year and features the Philippine eagle in front replacing heroes Vicente Lim, Josefa Llanes Escoda, and Jose Abad Santos.

In a Viber group message, Diokno said, “The new series will focus on fauna and flora in the Philippines.”

The central bank chief said that they are targetting the release on the fourth week of April 2022.

READ ON: OFW remittances likely to rise up to 7% this year

For the production of the polymer banknotes, the Philippine central bank tapped Reserve Bank of Australia and its wholly-owned subsidiary Note Printing Australia.

The polymer-based banknotes are said to be more hygienic, sustainable, environmentally friendly, more durable and more cost effective and will also have additional security features to make them difficult to counterfeit.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Beatrice Gomez flaunts ‘Bakunawa’ national costume at the beauty contest

7 hours ago

Marian Rivera impresses fellow Miss Universe judge with dancing steps

7 hours ago

Maria Ressa slams US tech firms for spreading lies, hate after receiving Nobel prize

7 hours ago

Taylor Swift to face lawsuit for allegedly copying lyrics in her song ‘Shake it Off’

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button