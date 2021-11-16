LOOK: BSP releases three Php 100 commemorative coins featuring Filipino heroes

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released three new Php 100 commemorative coins featuring Filipino heroes.

Those who have featured are Teresa Magbanua, Mariano Ponce, and General Emilio Aguinaldo.

RELATED STORY: Stamp series on world-renowned Filipinos launched in PH

The Php 100 coins were sold through the BSP store at Php 350 each and the central bank said they were immediately sold out due to high demand.

In a statement, the BSP said, “ Like BSP-issued coins in general circulation, commemorative coins are deemed legal tender, unless these coins have been demonetized.” (AW)