Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: BSP releases three Php 100 commemorative coins featuring Filipino heroes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released three new Php 100 commemorative coins featuring Filipino heroes.

Those who have featured are Teresa Magbanua, Mariano Ponce, and General Emilio Aguinaldo.

RELATED STORY: Stamp series on world-renowned Filipinos launched in PH

The Php 100 coins were sold through the BSP store at Php 350 each and the central bank said they were immediately sold out due to high demand.

In a statement, the BSP said, “ Like BSP-issued coins in general circulation, commemorative coins are deemed legal tender, unless these coins have been demonetized.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz back with Bea Alonzo in reunion project

11 mins ago

Sotto admits running for VP against Pangilinan strains family ties

4 hours ago

Bongbong Marcos, Tito Sotto lead SWS commissioned survey

4 hours ago

Tony Labrusca posts bail on sexual harassment case

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button