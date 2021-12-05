Unvaccinated Filipinos still allowed to vote in 2022 PH elections

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said that it will allow the unvaccinated people to cast the vote in the 2022 elections in Philippines.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a Twitter post that it will allow the unvaccinated Filipinos to cast votes in the May 2022 national and local elections.

“Vote even if you are not vaccinated,” she said.

The voters experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after arriving at the polling precincts would be taken to an isolated area to vote. “Your vote will be counted,” she added.

Guanzon said Congress would need to enact a law authorizing mail-in voting before it could allow voters staying in quarantine facilities to participate in elections.

“Those in quarantine can’t vote. Sorry. Congress should pass a law allowing voters to vote by mail if they want,” she said.

According to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, making vaccination a requirement for voters was “unlikely.”

“There should be no additional requirements to exercise the right to vote. That is unconstitutional, I think,” Jimenez said.

However the Comelec said that health protocols would be strictly enforced in all polling centers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (AW)